Pakistani ‘Father of Taliban’ says no peace in Afghanistan in presence of U.S. forces

1TV: Maulana Sami-ul Haq, a Pakistani cleric who is known as the Father of the Taliban, has said that there will be no peace in Afghanistan as long as U.S. forces are present in the country. "Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal have been calling upon Haq, considering him to be the only person in Pakistan who could help restore peace in Afghanistan," said Yousaf Shah, a spokesman for Sami-ul Haq faction of political party Jamiat-Ulema-i-Islam.