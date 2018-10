1TV: Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, a Pakistani cleric known as Father of the Taliban, has said that he has been asked by a visiting Afghan delegation to mediate peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. Haq is head of Darul Uloom Haqqania, an Islamic seminary in Pakistan’s Akora Khattak town in Khyber Paktunkhwa province, where several Taliban leaders studied. Click here to read more (external link).