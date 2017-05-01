Pakistani Delegation Underscores Islamabad’s Contempt for Afghans

Michael Hughes: The visit by a 15-member delegation of senior Pakistani lawmakers to Kabul was supposedly designed to assure Afghan leaders that Islamabad was committed to finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. However, at the same time, in a meeting on April 30, the head of the delegation called on Afghanistan’s head of state to basically ignore one key source of instability: Pakistan’s support for the Taliban. This was not some nuanced misunderstanding but, according to a brief published by Radio Pakistan, appeared to be a direct demand. Click here to read more.