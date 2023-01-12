Pakistani collusion suspected after attacks on Chinese nationals in Afghanistan: Experts

WION: Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, while referring to Pakistani collusion in recent attacks against Chinese citizens in Afghanistan, reasoned that Islamabad does not want “anyone controlling Afghanistan except itself.” “Such attacks are one way to prevent direct Chinese-to-Afghan contact. It is a way of reducing the agency of the Afghan state. It is sending a warning sign to the Chinese, that, ‘don’t deal with these people without telling us’. Fundamentally everything here in terms of motive and ability only points to Pakistan,” Iyer-Mitra told WION. Click here to read more (external link).