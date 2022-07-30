Pakistani Clerics Visit Kabul, Urge Leaders to Reopen Girls’ Schools

Tolo News: A delegation of Pakistani Islamic clerics who recently visited Kabul said it urged the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools for female students beyond grade six, according to the country’s media outlet Geo News. “In our meeting with the Afghan Taliban, we stressed that you must open girls’ schools and colleges so they can get education. I gave them my example and told them that I am Mullah as well but my niece is presently serving as a general in the Pakistan Army,” said Maulana Tayyab, a member of the Pakistan clerics’ delegation who recently visited Kabul as quoted by Geo News. Click here to read more (external link).