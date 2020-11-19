formats

Pakistan Vows to Help Afghanistan Achieve Cease-Fire

· 5 Comments

Ashraf Ghani (left) and Imran Khan (right)

By Ayaz Gul
VOA News
November 19, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan assured leaders of war-torn neighboring Afghanistan Thursday his government will do its utmost to help them in their bid to seek a reduction in Taliban-led violence.

Khan made the remarks at the conclusion of his day-long maiden visit to Kabul where he held extensive talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on bilateral security and economic ties, as well as matters related to regional peace.

Both the leaders later spoke at a joint news conference and vowed to enhance cooperation between their security institutions to further the Afghan peace process.

“Pakistan played its role in getting first the Taliban to talk to the Americans and then [participate in] the intra-Afghan dialogue,” Khan said.

“We notice with concern that despite the [intra-Afghan] talks in Qatar. the level of violence is rising. So, my idea of choosing this time to come was to assure you that Pakistan will do everything, whatever is possible we will do to help reduce this violence and in fact move toward a cease-fire,” Khan vowed.

The months-long U.S.-Taliban negotiations produced a landmark deal this past February aimed at closing the 19-year-old war, initiating a “conditions-based” withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan by May 2021.

The pact also opened the first-ever direct talks between the Taliban and representatives of the Ghani government in September, being hosted by the Gulf state of Qatar.

The so-called intra-Afghan dialogue, however, has stalled for most part, and battlefield hostilities between Afghan security forces and the Taliban also have spiked to unusually high levels.

Pakistan’s links with the Taliban have been the primary source of political tensions with Afghanistan. Kabul has long alleged insurgent leaders direct their violent campaign from Pakistani soil. Islamabad denies the charges, although officials say the approximately 3 million Afghan refugees Pakistan still hosts serve as a hiding place for insurgents,

“Our common objective is to take a leap of faith to overcome the distrust that has haunted our relationship,” Ghani told the news conference.

“Practically, we have agreed to form committees to deal with key topics to make sure that the foundation for trust that has been established with your trip today becomes an enduring process,” the Afghan president stressed.

Khan noted that border regions between Pakistan and Afghanistan were devastated by the U.S.-led war on terrorism, millions of people were internally displaced, and their livelihoods were badly affected.

The Pakistani prime minister said an increased trade connectivity between the two countries can only help the affected population and his delegation has had “fruitful” discussions with Afghan counterparts to strengthen economic cooperation.

“We hope that this trade and connectivity will increase between the two countries and for that it is imperative that the level of violence goes down,” Khan stressed again.

“So, I repeat again Mr. President, that the whole objective of this visit is to build trust to communicate more to assure you that wherever you need our help more than your expectations we will be helping you,” the Pakistani leader said.

The U.S.-initiated Afghan peace process has allowed President Donald Trump to reduce the number of American soldiers to 4,500 from about 13,000 since singing the deal with the Taliban on February 29. This week, the Trump administration announced it plans to bring home another 2,000 troops from Afghanistan by mid-January.

U.S. officials, however, have linked a complete troop withdrawal to the Taliban living up to its pledges outlined in the agreement.

The insurgents are bound to prevent transnational terrorist groups from using Afghan soil for international attacks and negotiate a permanent cease-fire, as well as a political power-sharing deal through the ongoing talks with Afghan rivals.

International donors of Afghanistan have linked future financial commitments to an accelerated productive dialogue between Kabul and the Taliban that would significantly reduce violence or move the country toward a cease-fire.

Meanwhile

5 thoughts on “Pakistan Vows to Help Afghanistan Achieve Cease-Fire

  1. THE
    REAL PEOPLE
    MUST RULE THEIR
    OWN COUNTRY !!!!!
    .=========•••••••••••••
    =====••••••••
    WHY DON’T
    *YOU
    STOP
    THE COWARD ,
    ((DIRECT AND INDIRECT)),
    LETHAL INTERFERENCES
    OF
    THE
    PAST
    COLONIAL MASTER
    OF
    PAKISTAN AND INDIA ?????
    ===
    ==
    =
    There will never be peace
    in
    Afghanistan
    as long as the
    Anglo/US
    stooges and foreign mercenaries
    won’t
    stop their sabotaging campaign
    against the honorable
    and
    freedom-loving
    PEOPLE
    of
    great Afghanistan and the whole region !
    *
    =======
    ~~~~~~~~~~
    ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
    .=============================•••••

    …..AN…..
    IMPARTIAL
    “INTERNATIONAL PEACE CONFERENCE”,
    ………………………………
    ((ON *AFGHANISTAN)),
    ……………………………….
    IS
    >>>>>>>>
    THE *ONLY
    LOGICAL
    ROUTE !!!!!
    =======•=======================no
    =====•
    ====
    ==

    *IT
    IS;
    ALSO,
    >>>>>>>>
    THE *ONLY
    WAY
    TO
    LEGITIMIZE
    *A
    …………………………….
    HONORABLY
    BINDING. “PEACE AGREEMENT” !
    …………………………….
    *
    .
    .>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

    *PEACE AND *RESPECT
    ====================
    =========
    =====
    .
    WILL EVENTUALLY
    TRIUMPH !
    ====================
    *

    Reply

  2. WE ARE
    DEMANDING RSPECT
    FOR
    ALL THE PEOPLE OF
    THE
    WHOLE REGION !!!!!!
    =============================
    =============================
    The
    international war criminals
    are
    depriving basic tights
    by
    savagely;
    turning one against another.
    =====================
    ===
    ==
    =
    .
    SO;
    =========
    WHAT CAN
    YOU DO
    ABOUT
    THAT ?????
    *

    Reply

  4. *Ceasefire
    is not
    going to cut it- what is your
    initiative
    for
    restoration of permanent
    law and order
    in
    Afghanistan- as
    you know
    Pakistan and its
    past colonial overlords
    are
    still arrogantly poised
    and
    always
    demanding
    irrational terms that
    the people
    of
    Afghanistan have no
    control to fix.
    =========
    =========
    CAN
    YOU HAVE
    A
    *RATIONALE
    AND
    *REALISTIC
    TALLK WITH ANGLO/US
    AUTHORITIES
    TO
    STOP THEIR
    NASTY MEDDLING !

    *

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *