Pakistan To Host Meeting On Afghan Peace: Sources

Tolo News: Pakistan is expected to host a meeting on the Afghan peace process with the participation of some prominent Afghan politicians, sources said on Thursday. First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum, Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani, former president Hamid Karzai, the Hizb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, former Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor, the second deputy chief executive Mohammad Mohaqiq and presidential candidate Mohammad Haneef Atmar have been invited to the meeting, the sources said. However, not all of them have confirmed their participation. Click here to read more (external link).