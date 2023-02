Ariana: Islamabad will ask the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA)[Taliban] to rein in militants in Pakistan after a suicide bombing killed scores of police in a mosque, AFP reported on Saturday. Detectives have blamed an affiliate of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for Monday’s blast in Peshawar which killed more than 100 people inside a fortified police headquarters. Click here to read more (external link).