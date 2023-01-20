Pakistan Taliban Kill 3 Police Officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khaama: Local authorities have reported that militants attacked a police outpost using in northeastern Pakistan, killing three security personnel on Thursday evening. The terror attack took place in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan late yesterday evening. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed the responsibility for the deadly attack, resulting in the death of three security force members. Click here to read more (external link).

