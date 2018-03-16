Pakistan still supporting Taliban, says top U.S. general

1TV: General Joseph Votel, the commander of U.S. Central Command, was speaking during a Senate Armed Service Committee hearing on Tuesday. The Washington Times citing an intelligence source close to Afghan border region said Pakistan’s ISI intelligence service is providing both protection and material support to the Taliban in areas between Quetta and the Afghan border. The unidentified source also said that ISI also conducts security patrols in facilitating Taliban transit. Click here to read more (external link).

