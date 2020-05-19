Pakistan seeking to get Taliban control two or three Afghan provinces: NDS

1TV: Pakistan is seeking to get the Taliban control two or three provinces in Afghanistan and move their leadership there, acting head of Afghanistan’s intelligence agency National Directorate of Security, said on Tuesday. Ahmad Zia Siraj, who was addressing parliament’s domestic security commission, said that the Taliban are not willing to make peace, rather they try to seize power through military means. Click here to read more (external link).
Another
*stupid idea- conceived
by
goofy foreigners ; all
in
an unholy order,
to
weaken, subjugate and exploit
the
great people
of
the
whole
country !
===
==
=
LET
THE PEOPLE RECONCILE
AND
BUILD UP THEIR OWN
COUNTRY !!!!!!
•
Above
all,
(you foreign spoilers), must
let
a
“mutually respectful environment”
flourish among
the
people of Afghanistan
before
you think about launching your own *dysfunctional
schemes !
***
**
*
GIVE IT UP !
•
*NOW- IT IS BEGINNING
TO
TURN REALY REALY
GOOFY ((MAYZOOF) !!!!’