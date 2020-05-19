formats

Pakistan seeking to get Taliban control two or three Afghan provinces: NDS

· 3 Comments

1TV: Pakistan is seeking to get the Taliban control two or three provinces in Afghanistan and move their leadership there, acting head of Afghanistan’s intelligence agency National Directorate of Security, said on Tuesday. Ahmad Zia Siraj, who was addressing parliament’s domestic security commission, said that the Taliban are not willing to make peace, rather they try to seize power through military means. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “Pakistan seeking to get Taliban control two or three Afghan provinces: NDS

  1. Another
    *stupid idea- conceived
    by
    goofy foreigners ; all
    in
    an unholy order,
    to
    weaken, subjugate and exploit
    the
    great people
    of
    the
    whole
    country !
    ===
    ==
    =
    LET
    THE PEOPLE RECONCILE
    AND
    BUILD UP THEIR OWN
    COUNTRY !!!!!!

    Reply

  2. Above
    all,
    (you foreign spoilers), must
    let
    a
    “mutually respectful environment”
    flourish among
    the
    people of Afghanistan
    before
    you think about launching your own *dysfunctional
    schemes !
    ***
    **
    *
    GIVE IT UP !

    Reply

