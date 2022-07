Ariana: Pakistan said on Friday it would recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government through a regional and consensual approach, rather than taking a solo decision on the matter. In March this year, some countries, including Pakistan, were close to legitimizing the IEA [Taliban] rule but withheld their decisions at the last moment, citing lack of progress on commitments made by the IEA on certain issues, Pakistan’s Tribune reported. Click here to read (external link).