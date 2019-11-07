Pakistan Prefers Weak Gov’t in Kabul, Says US Congressional Report

Ariana: Pakistan prefers a weak government in Kabul and has played an active, and by many accounts, a negative role in Afghan affairs for decades, a U.S. Congressional report has said. In its latest report on Afghanistan, the independent and bipartisan Congressional Research Service (CRS) identified Pakistan, the most important neighbor of Afghanistan. However, it said, Pakistan continuously had friendly relations with terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan such as the Taliban and the Haqqani Network. Click here to read more (external link).

