Pakistan PM says Suicide bombers helped by ‘Afghan citizens’

Khaama: Militants behind a recent wave of suicide bombings in Pakistan were being helped by “Afghan citizens” across the border, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said, days after a deadly blast at a political rally near the countries’ shared border. Sharif’s remarks came after a security briefing and a visit to victims of Sunday’s blast, which killed 63 people and injured more than 123 others. Meanwhile, the attack was claimed by the Pakistan chapter of the Islamic State group, who have a bloody rivalry with the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

