Pakistan PM Optimistic About US-Taliban Talks

Tolo News: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with Deutsche Welle said that the US and Taliban representatives are “heading toward a ceasefire in Afghanistan.” While the Afghan government does not consider the Taliban’s reduction in violence acceptable, the Pakistani prime minister told Deutsche Welle that US envoys would go to the ceasefire with the Taliban. Speaking to Deutsche Welle, Imran Khan emphasizes that Islamabad is working to achieve positive results for the two sides to reach peace in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

