Pakistan Plans to Launch Military Operations at Afghan Border

Khaama: Concerned about the developments on the Afghan border, the Pakistani Army has reportedly decided to conduct a heavy military operation against the country’s growing terrorism and border infiltration. General Asim Munir, the newly appointed head of Pakistan’s armed forces, presided over a meeting of senior generals at General Headquarters (GHQs) in Rawalpindi over the weekend, CNN NEWS18 of India reported. The Pakistani military official evaluated the overall security situation in light of the rise in terrorist activities, cross-border infiltration, and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and decided to conduct the military operation. The decision to launch the military operation follows the attack on the Pakistani embassy in Kabul earlier this month and the Afghan Border Forces attack on the Chaman Border that resulted in the deaths of six Pakistani civilians. Click here to read more (external link).

