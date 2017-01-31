Pakistan not involved in Afghanistan’s violence, says army

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Pakistan army said on Tuesday the country is not involved in acts of terror in neighhbouring Afghanistan.

Comments by the army spokesman, Major-General Asif Ghafoor, came at a time when relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan is tense.

Both countries routinely accuse each other of loose border control that enable the militants cross the porous border for violent activities. Pakistan and Afghanistan have nearly 2,600 kilometers border, mostly porous.

“Afghanistan should take steps for improving management of its borders,” General Ghafoor, Director-General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) told a news conference in his office.

“Pakistan desires peace and stability in Afghanistan. We support an Afghan owned and Afghan led reconciliation process for peace in the country,” the military spokesman said.

Talking about the outcome of the security situation he said that sanctuaries of terrorists have been eliminated in the lawless tribal regions, which border Afghanistan.

“Most of the terrorists were killed in the operation while the remaining managed to take refuge in Afghanistan due to non-presence of troops on the other side of the border,” he said.

General Ghafoor said leadership of the outlawed Tehrik-e-Talban Pakistan is hiding in Afghanistan, adding it is the stated policy of Pakistan that it will never allow its territory to be used against any other country.

Related