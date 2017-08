Tolo News: In the hours before he was killed in an American drone strike, Mullah Akhtar Muhammad Mansour, the Taliban leader, knew something was wrong, according to a New York Times report. The report said that he was on his way home from a secret visit to Iran in May 2016, driving across a remote stretch of southwestern Pakistan, when he called his brother and relatives to prepare them for his death. Click here to read more (external link).

