Pakistan Key To Bringing Peace In Afghanistan: Hekmatyar

Tolo News: Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has praised Pakistan’s role in the ongoing peace process for his country and has said that “Pakistan could play a key role in bringing peace in Afghanistan and now they are doing it.” “Pakistan is a very important country and Islamabad could play a key role in bringing peace in Afghanistan and now they are doing it,” Hekmatyar said as quoted by Anadolu News Agency. “I praise Pakistan’s sincere efforts and I am sure they will continue its help to bring peace in our country,” he said. The Americans are also praising Pakistan’s role in bringing Taliban on the negotiating table, he added. Click here to read more (external link).

