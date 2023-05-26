Pakistan Foreign Minister Says Kabul Should Address Terrorism Issue

Tolo News: The Pakistan Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that if the issue of terrorism is not taken seriously, it could lead to disaster. Referring to the issue of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Zardari said that Islamabad hopes the Afghan interim government will treat the issue as its own core issue. “In the 600 days to the lead-up to the fall of Kabul, there were a total of five terrorist incidents in Pakistan, on Pakistani soil, conducted by these groups. 600 days past the fall of Kabul, that number went up to 50,” Zardari told a Pakistan Senate committee. Click here to read more (external link).