Pakistan created terror groups to check India and Afghanistan: Former US diplomats

PTI: WASHINGTON: Pakistan created terror groups such as the Taliban, the Haqqani network and the Lashkar-e- Taiba to keep India “off balance” and protect Islamabad’s interests in war-torn Afghanistan, according to former US diplomats and officials. William Milam, a former US ambassador to Pakistan, and Philip Reiner, a former senior director for South Asia at the National Security Council during the Obama administration, said Pakistan’s notorious spy agency, the ISI, continues to protect and assist these groups, according to The Cipher Brief. Click here to read more (external link).

