Pakistan Concerned by Terrorist Presence in Afghanistan: Sharif

Tolo News: The Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that “Pakistan shares the key concern of the international community regarding the threat posed by the major terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan especially ISIS-K and Takrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, as well as al-Qaeda ETIM and IMU.” He made the remarks at the 77th United Nation General Assembly. Sharif’s remarks sparked reactions from the Islamic Emirate and former President Hamid Karzai. Click here to read more (external link).

