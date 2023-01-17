Pakistan ‘concerned’ about rising militancy along border with Afghanistan: UN envoy

Ariana: Pakistan has expressed concern over what it says is an increase in militancy along the border with Afghanistan. Speaking to Newsweek, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram warned that unless the economic situation in Afghanistan improves, the Islamic Emirate could begin to lose members to more militant groups including IS-K (Daesh). He said Pakistan is determined to deal with militant groups such as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army and the regional ISIS Khorasan (Daesh) branch internally. Click here to read more (external link).