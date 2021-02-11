Pakistan-based terror groups disrupting Afghanistan peace process: India

1TV: India has said that terrorist groups enjoying safe havens in Pakistan have disrupted the peace process in Afghanistan. “It is essential that we don’t lose sight of the ease with which the proscribed Haqqani Network and its supporters, especially the Pakistani authorities, have worked along with prominent terrorist organizations like Al-Qaida, ISIL K, Tehrik-Taliban Pakistan, etc. in South Asia, said India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti while speaking at the Security Council Briefing on ‘Threats to International Peace and Security Caused by Terrorist Acts’ on Tuesday. Click here to read more (external link).

