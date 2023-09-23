Pakistan at UNGA Blasts Afghanistan and India Over Support for Terrorism

Michael Hughes: The caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, in his speech to the UN General Assembly in New York City said Islamabad aims to take action against terrorist threats emanating from Afghanistan, while in the same address accused India of “state terrorism.”

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between the Taliban government and Islamabad with the latter accusing Kabul of hosting and supporting terrorist elements including the Islamic State and Pakistani Taliban.

