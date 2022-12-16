Pakistan and America’s Common Problem With the Taliban

Khaama: With the reemergence of the Taliban to power and the American force’s withdrawal from Afghanistan after two decades, one of the key promises was not to provide safe havens for the terror groups. The growing instability, violence, bombing and attacks taking place across Afghanistan is of great concern to all stakeholders, including Pakistan and the US, in particular. The de facto regime in Kabul is yet to fulfill the initial promise and avoid providing sanctuaries to the terror groups. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Taliban, Tehreeke-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Afghan Taliban’s ideological twin, already broke down the shaky year-long ceasefire and apprehension is growing in Pakistan on whether the promise will hold, and TTP would not receive support from the Afghan Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).

