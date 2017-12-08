formats

Pakistan Ambassador Urges Cooperation with Afghanistan on Border Security

· 2 Comments

afg_and_pakistanSarah Zaman

VOA News / December 7, 2017

The Pakistan-Afghanistan border must be secured to keep terrorists from crossing “at free will,” Pakistan’s ambassador to the U.S. says.

Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry told VOA Urdu in an interview that the Afghan government’s change in priorities — focusing on protecting urban areas — has given the Taliban and other extremist groups room to roam freely in a growing patchwork in the rest of the country.

“Pakistan has been cautioning for a long time that the ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan will act as a magnet for the militants of the world,” Chaudhry said. “I think the situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating.”

He repeated Pakistan’s claims that it is not harboring any terror groups despite President Donald Trump’s insistence, as part of his new strategy for the region, that Islamabad must do more to crack down on extremists.

“In Pakistan itself, there is no organized presence of ISIS,” Chaudhry said, criticizing Afghanistan’s claims that Islamic State fighters are filtering in from Pakistan. “Don’t create distractions by saying they come from Pakistan. We can never tolerate the presence of Daesh [ISIS] in Pakistan.”

Pakistan says recent military operations have chased terrorists from the country.

“In the last three years, we have done a lot, not for the sake of any other country, but for our own people,” Chaudhry said. “We have defeated the forces of terrorism. The terrorists are on the run. There is no safe haven in Pakistan. The safe havens have moved into Afghanistan. That is where the focus of action should be.”

He called for closer cooperation between the two countries’ intelligence agencies and militaries.

“One major area to work on is border management,” Chaudhry said. “We both must make sure the terrorists cannot cross the border at free will. Let’s secure that border.”

Pakistan has been building a border wall and has repeatedly closed the main border crossings, shutting down trade between the two countries for extended periods.

Chaudhry also called for cooperation on dealing with Afghan refugees and reconstruction, saying there is no military solution possible for the ongoing conflict there.

More Security News

2 thoughts on “Pakistan Ambassador Urges Cooperation with Afghanistan on Border Security

  1. FREE TRADE ZONE
    FOR
    THE PEOPLE OF:
    .
    *Afghanistan, Pakistan
    and
    whole of Central Asia.
    ••••••••
    ••••••••
    ••••••••
    •••••••••••••••
    *JUST A SIMPLE
    ECONOMIC AND BASIC
    SECURITY UNION FOR
    THE BENIFITS OF ALL
    THE PEOPLE OF THE WHOLE REGION.

    •••••••••
    ••••••••
    .
    .
    FREEDOM
    .
    FROM “CRAZY PUPPETS”
    AND
    FOREIGN WAR CRIMINALS-
    AT LAST.
    *****
    •••••••••••••••
    •••••••
    ••••
    ••

    IT WOULD BE POSSIBLE
    ONLY IF:
    .
    all the “puppets”
    are made to
    surrender military and political
    power to the
    GREAT PEOPLE OF
    THE WHOLE REGION.
    .
    .
    We need an immediate economic reinvigoration that would boost, sustain and guarantee
    the prosperity, peace and honor of
    Afghanistan, Pakistan and whole of Central Asia.
    ******************
    ••••••••••••••••••••••
    ****************************
    ********************************
    •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
    ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

    *THE ENSLAVED PUPPETS
    AND
    THEIR SPONSORS
    WILL HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO DISAPPEAR FROM THE AREA
    IN A BIG RUSH.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *