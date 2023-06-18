Pak-Afghanistan rift widens after top Taliban minister trashes Durand line as border

India Narrative: The Taliban administration’s Defence Minister Maulvi Muhammad Yaqub Mujahid has said that the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, called the Durand Line, is merely a ‘line’. Mujahid, the son of Mullah Muhammad Umar Mujahid – the founder of the Taliban, told TOLO News in Kabul in a video interview that Afghanistan will raise the matter with Islamabad when the people want it. He said the Taliban is not raising the issue of the border with Pakistan as people of Afghanistan are facing other problems. Click here to read more (external link).