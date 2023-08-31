Over 62,000 security cameras installed in Kabul

Khaama: Abdul Matin Qani, the Ministry of Interior spokesperson, said in a video clip to the media that in collaboration with the public, more than 62,000 security cameras have been installed in different parts of Kabul city. Meanwhile, citizens of the country report that the Ministry of Interior has distributed information forms to households and warned homeowners and shopkeepers that failure to install cameras will result in penalties. Furthermore, the Taliban administration has stressed to homeowners and shopkeepers that the mandatory installation of security cameras is a requirement. Click here to read more (external link).