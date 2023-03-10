Over 500 People Graduate from Jihadist Schools in Afghanistan

Khaama: Bakhtar News Agency has reported that 300 people in Helmand, 160 in Laghman, and 50 others in northern Sar-e-Pol province have graduated from religious schools. Following the collapse of the previous government, the Taliban-run Administration has focused on establishing Jihadist schools across Afghanistan. Since the return of the Taliban to power in August 2021, the de facto authorities have imposed restrictions on the rights of women and girls to attend education and work, which prompted worldwide criticism. Instead of easing or removing the gender-based bans, the group emphasizes establishing more and more Madrasas (religious schools) across the country. Click here to read more (external link).

