Over 200 Herat Schools Controlled By Taliban

Tolo News: The Taliban controls at least 200 schools in insecure districts in Herat, local officials said on Tuesday. Chairman of the Herat education department Ahmad Razaq Ahmadi has confirmed the report and said he is satisfied with the monitoring of these schools by the Taliban in their strongholds. Responding to Ahmadi’s remarks about the Taliban, a number of civil society activists and members of the Herat provincial council have spoken out about his stance and said the issue is indicative of government’s failures. Click here to read more (external link).