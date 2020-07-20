Over 2 dozen killed as clash erupts in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province

Xinhua: More than two dozen fighters including 12 security personnel were confirmed dead as clash erupted outside Kunduz city, the capital of Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province on Monday, deputy to Provincial Council Safiullah Amiri said. According to the official, the clash flared up after the Taliban insurgents stormed security checkpoints in Qazaq and Shinwari areas outside Kunduz city early morning triggering heavy fighting and so far 12 security personnel including army and police have been killed and 10 others injured. Click here to read more (external link).

