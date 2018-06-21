Over 10 Troops Killed in Taliban Attack in Northern Afghanistan – Lawmaker

MOSCOW, June 21 (Sputnik) – The Afghan radical movement Taliban attacked on Thursday army checkpoints in the northern Faryab province, killing 14 security forces personnel amid the government’s unilateral ceasefire, a provincial lawmaker told the Xinhua news agency.

“Taliban rebels launched multi-pronged offensives on the checkpoints of national army on a road in Khawja Sabzpush district in the wee hours of today, killing 14 soldiers and destroying their heavy artillery,” Sibghatullah Silab said.

The militants attacked four checkpoints, seizing army weapons, Silab added.

Mohammad Hanif Rezai, the Afghan army spokesman in Faryab, confirmed the fighting between the security forces and the Taliban to the news outlet. Rezai added that the militants destroyed an armored car and captured two more army vehicles.

The Taliban has reportedly not commented on the incident.

The attack followed Wednesday’s assault of Taliban on an army checkpoint in the neighboring Badghis province, which left 24 Afghan security personnel killed.

On June 12, the Afghan authorities declared a nine-day truce with the Taliban that did not concern the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia). On Sunday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced that the ceasefire would be prolonged for another 10 days, and called on the militants to follow suit.

The Taliban’s truce with the government started on Friday and finished on Sunday. The movement’s truce did not entail foreign troops operating in Afghanistan. According to media reports, citing the Taliban, the group had no plans to extend the ceasefire.



