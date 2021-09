NDTV: Zarghunna Noori has always been a fighter, but the 22-year-old taekwondo champion — who dreamt of representing Afghanistan at the Olympics — says she has finally met her match. “In sports when we lose we are left feeling terrible,” she told AFP at her home in the western city of Herat. “And now we have been defeated by the Taliban.” Click here to read more (external link).

