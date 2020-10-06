formats

Our credibility relies on our capacity to deliver: Ghani in Doha

Ariana: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday evening that peace cannot just be on a national level but that it needed to be on a regional basis in order to be successful.  Speaking at an event at the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies in Doha, Qatar, Ghani said: “Regional connectivity is critical to peacebuilding, and so is global cooperation.” He also made it clear that the conflict in Afghanistan is not a civil war, but a regional war embedded in global conflict, notably terrorism.  Click here to read more (external link).

  1. What have you delivered;
    without the
    consent
    of
    your, foreign masters ?????
    ***
    **
    *
    The invaders and al the rest
    of
    the gang members
    have
    *SERIOUS
    “MENTAL ISSUES” !
    *
    *

    Reply

