Our credibility relies on our capacity to deliver: Ghani in Doha

Ariana: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday evening that peace cannot just be on a national level but that it needed to be on a regional basis in order to be successful. Speaking at an event at the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies in Doha, Qatar, Ghani said: “Regional connectivity is critical to peacebuilding, and so is global cooperation.” He also made it clear that the conflict in Afghanistan is not a civil war, but a regional war embedded in global conflict, notably terrorism. Click here to read more (external link).

