Forbes: One year ago today, Fawzia Koofi, the first female deputy speaker of the Afghan parliament and one of a few women involved in the intra-Afghan Peace Talks, left Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover. At the time, Koofi was under house arrest in Kabul and it was becoming clear that her safety was in jeopardy. A single mother of two, she also wanted to ensure her daughters were safe. Click here to read more (external link).