8am: Local sources in Baghlan province have reported the attack of the Taliban fighters on the National Resistance Front (NRF) forces’ base in the Andarab valley of this province. The attacks were carried out in Qasan Valley this Thursday morning, sources added. As a result of this clash, a local commander of the NRF named Shah Wali and five Taliban members are killed and the clash still continues, according to sources. Click here to read more (external link).