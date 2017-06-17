One Afghan Soldier Killed, 7 U.S. Soldiers Wounded In Insider Attack

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

June 17, 2017

At least one Afghan soldier has been killed and seven U.S. service personnel wounded in a so-called insider attack at an Afghan National Army base in the northern city of Mazar-e Sharif.

A U.S. military spokesman in Kabul also said that at least one Afghan soldier was wounded in the June 17 attack, in which a rogue Afghan soldier opened fire on his comrades.

An Afghan National Army spokesman said the rogue soldier was also killed in the ensuing shoot-out.

Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a statement taking responsibility for the incident.

The attack occurred at Camp Shaheen, the headquarters of the Afghan Army’s 209th Corps.

In April, Taliban militants launched a major attack on the base that left more than 130 Afghan personnel dead.

On June 11, three U.S. soldiers were killed and one was wounded in an insider attack at a base in Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

More Security News