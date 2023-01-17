Old Man Dies After Being Tortured by Taliban in Panjshir

8am: An old man died in a hospital after being severely tortured by the Taliban in Panjshir province. Sources on Tuesday, January 17, confirmed to Hasht-e Subh that Khal Mohammad died of his injuries in a hospital, adding that he had been arrested by the Taliban in Omarz village about 15 days ago. Sources detailed the Taliban had taken Khal Mohammad to Panjshir emergency hospital after severely torturing him. But the man died on Monday, January 16, of his bad health condition and critical injuries. Click here to read more (external link).

