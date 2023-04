Ariana: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to revisit the “unacceptable” decision to ban women from working with the United Nations. “The new edict will intensify the successive restrictive measures imposed on women and girls, including banning them from education, government jobs, and from working for non-governmental organizations,” OIC said in a statement. Click here to read more (external link).

