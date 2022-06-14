Officials Say Khost Forest Fire is Out, Locals Say It Continues

Tolo News: “The fire was controlled, thirty acres of land were burned, the charred trees were not totally damaged, and just the leaves and branches of the trees were burned,” Mesbahuddin Mohsen, a spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock, stated. However, several residents in Khost province say that the fires have not yet been put out. “There’s a huge fire.” We put out the fire many times, but a strong wind blew, and the fire flared up again,” said Abdul Hadi, a Khost resident. Click here to read more (external link).