Officials Confirm Civilian Deaths in Kunduz Airstrike

Tolo News: Local officials on Sunday confirmed civilian casualties in an airstrike in the northern province of Kunduz that happened on Saturday. Kunduz governor’s spokesman Esmatullah Muradi said that 20 people, including Taliban fighters and civilians, were killed and 15 others were wounded in the airstrike in Khan Abad district, but he did not give a breakdown of civilians and combatants among the casualties. Click here to read more (external link).