Officials: Afghanistan Does Not Need a Constitution

Tolo News: A Ministry of Justice representative said Afghanistan does not require a constitution and can resolve its issues with only the application of Islamic law. In a press conference, Abdul Karim Haider, the deputy minister of justice, stated that Hanafi law serves as the framework for resolving people’s problems. Regarding political party activities, the deputy minister of justice noted that given the current situation, there is no need for parties to be active. Click here to read more (external link).