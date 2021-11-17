Official Sparks Reactions for Criticizing Former Leaders

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tolo News: An official of the Islamic Emirate described some top Afghan leaders as “criminals,” referring to the general amnesty, and reassured the public that if the Islamic Emirate granted protection to these leaders the rest of the citizens should not be concerned about their lives. “Is there any bigger criminal than (Hamid) Karzai, is there any bigger criminal than(Abdullah) Abdullah? If the Islamic Emirate gives them amnesty, will it not give protection to the others? Is there a bigger criminal than (Abdul Hadi) Muslimyar?” he said. Click here to read more (external link).