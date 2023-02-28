NRF Troops Launch Attack on Taliban HQ in Takhar’s Dashti Qala District

8am: Sources reported that the National Resistance Front (NRF) troops on Monday night launched an assault on the Taliban’s headquarters in the Dashti Qala district of Takhar province in northern Afghanistan. The attack on the Taliban’s command base was confirmed by local sources. The NRF, an anti-Taliban armed group, has been fighting against the Taliban since their takeover of the country in August 2021. A reputable source in Takhar province reported that the NRF targeted a Taliban Ranger vehicle. Click here to read more (external link).