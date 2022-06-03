NRF: Taliban Deploys 30,000 Special Fighters in Panjshir, Baghlan and Takhar

8am: In a statement, the National Resistance Front (NRF) has written that the Taliban group has deployed more than 30,000 Taliban special fighters in Panjshir, Baghlan, and Takhar provinces for the purpose of fighting against the NRF forces and to crackdown on any resistance groups in these areas. “Taliban fighters have been carrying out such a brutal crackdown on the civilians in these provinces that reminds the the “brutal fighting of former Soviet Forces” in Afghanistan,” the statement said. The statement further stated that the Taliban group has arrested, tortured, and killed innocent civilians on alleged charges of affiliation with NRF in these areas, forcing dozens of families to flee their homes. Click here to read more (external link).

