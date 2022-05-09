NRF: Taliban Defeated in Andarab Baghlan

8am: The National Resistance Front has claimed that its forces have defeated the Taliban fighters in clashes in areas of Andarab, Baghlan province. According to Sibghatullah Ahmadi, the NRF spokesman, the Resistance Front forces in attack and defense in the areas of Pol-e Hesar, Khair Dara, and Dara Jar-e-Andarab, and in some other areas have got victories against the Taliban. Recently, the clashes between the NRF forces and the Taliban have increased in different parts of the country, especially in Andrab Baghlan, Panjshir and Takhar. Click here to read more (external link).