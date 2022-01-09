NRF Rejects Ahmad Massoud’s Visit with Taliban Foreign Minister

8am: The National Resistance Front (NRF) has denied published reports that its leader, Ahmad Massoud, met with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. “No talks are scheduled between Ahmad Massoud and the Taliban leadership,” said Sibghatullah Ahmadi, a spokesman for (NRF) to Hasht-e Subh. Meanwhile, some local and foreign media outlets have reported that Ahmad Massoud and Ismail Khan, the former governor of Herat, are scheduled to meet with Amir Khan Muttaqi in Iran. Click here to read more (external link).