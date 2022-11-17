NRF Missile Attack on Taliban Positions in Panjshir

8am: Local sources in Panjshir report a missile attack by National Resistance Front forces on Taliban positions in this province. The attack was carried out at around 12:00 on Wednesday night, November 16, on the house of Marshal Mohammad Qasim Fahim in the Umraz area of Hesseh Awal district of Panjshir, which is currently being used by the Taliban as a military camp. Sources add that the Taliban, in revenge to this attack has tortured and have imprisoned several civilians. Click here to read more (external link).
Related