NRF Missile Attack on Taliban Positions in Panjshir

8am: Local sources in Panjshir report a missile attack by National Resistance Front forces on Taliban positions in this province. The attack was carried out at around 12:00 on Wednesday night, November 16, on the house of Marshal Mohammad Qasim Fahim in the Umraz area of ​​Hesseh Awal district of Panjshir, which is currently being used by the Taliban as a military camp. Sources add that the Taliban, in revenge to this attack has tortured and have imprisoned several civilians. Click here to read more (external link).

Related