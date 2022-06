8am: Sources added that 51 Taliban fighters have been killed or wounded in the clashes in the Chamalwarda area of ​​Rokha district alone. Sources say that as a result of these clashes, two NRF members have been killed and another was wounded. According to sources, the Taliban are carrying the bodies of those fighters killed in the Mountains by donkeys. Click here to read more (external link).

